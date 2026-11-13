Çitaku responds to EU: Justice in The Hague and Kosovo’s European path go hand in hand

Vlora Çitaku, acting leader of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), has said that the commitment to a fair trial in The Hague goes hand in hand with Kosovo’s European integration. Responding to media questions about the European Union’s position on the Law on the Specialist Chambers, she called for the debate to focus on specific provisions and legal arguments.

According to Çitaku, the PDK takes the concerns raised by the EU and international partners seriously. She stressed that cooperation with the European Union and the fulfillment of international obligations remain an unwavering part of the party’s approach to state affairs, and that discussion of the law should therefore be grounded in legal arguments.

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Recalling that a process to amend the law has been announced and that a willingness to hold consultations has been made public, Çitaku renewed her call for participation. She invited the EU, international partners, civil society and legal experts to submit specific comments and proposals.

For Çitaku, these consultations should have a meaningful impact on the content of the amendments, so that the contributions are reflected in the changes to the law.

At the same time, she called for equally serious attention to be paid to the PDK’s concerns about standards and fairness in the proceedings taking place in The Hague. Çitaku stressed that Kosovo’s institutions remain fully obligated to protect the rights of the country’s citizens, even in cases that present political difficulties.

Concluding her response, she reaffirmed that the PDK would continue to work with determination and transparency in cooperation with its allies. According to Çitaku, the pursuit of justice is inseparable from Kosovo’s European path: the liberators in The Hague deserve a fair trial, and the state of Kosovo has a responsibility to work to ensure that standard is upheld.