Deliu raises concerns: how did a person convicted of murder in Switzerland get a gun permit in Kosovo?

After the tragic event in Suhareka, PDK MP Blerta Deliu has reacted sharply, questioning the procedures that enabled the suspect to obtain a gun permit.

In a Facebook post, Deliu said the individual in question had a criminal record in Switzerland, including a conviction for the murder of his wife, yet he was still issued a gun permit in Kosovo.

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She demanded accountability for how his documents and background were verified during the permit process, calling it a serious institutional failure.

“What kind of state is this where a person convicted of murder can be issued a gun permit? Who checked his files? Who signed the permit? Who will be held accountable?” the MP wrote.

Deliu warned that when institutions fail to prevent risks, citizens face consequences that can be fatal.

“When institutions fail to prevent danger, citizens pay the consequences with their lives!” she stressed.

The MP described the event in Suhareka as serious, horrific and completely unacceptable.