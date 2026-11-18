Jakup Krasniqi has concluded his visit to Kosovo. His departure took place under the presence of police forces, while gathered citizens expressed support with chants of “KLA!”.

Shortly before leaving, Krasniqi said goodbye to family members in a deeply emotional moment.

Të lidhura None found

At the moment of departure, police officials escorted him, as those present continued to echo chants in honor of the Kosovo Liberation Army.

Krasniqi’s return to Kosovo was temporary and was made possible following a special permit issued by the Specialist Chambers in The Hague for humanitarian reasons, so that he could stay close to his family.