Minister of Education and Science Vesna Janevska said that reorganizing the school network and moving to single-shift teaching are steps toward higher-quality education, supported also by the experiences of developed countries. She stressed that they have UNICEF’s support in this process and that a detailed analysis has been carried out of the excessive number of school buildings, class groups and teachers, on the basis of which a concrete optimization plan has been drafted. According to her, education reforms are yielding positive results, which is also evidenced by the European Union Progress Report on Macedonia for 2026.

These comments were made during a session in Parliament, where the minister answered lawmakers’ questions about the impact of optimizing the school network and introducing single-shift teaching.

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Janevska acknowledged that around 30 outlying schools have been closed because there were no first-grade students or their number was very small. However, she argued that when children from small groups are moved to larger schools, they gain more opportunities for socializing and healthy competition with peers. She added that the process should continue, drawing on her personal experience from visits to larger schools where students from smaller institutions have been transferred — according to her, children are happy with the school mergers.

As a concrete example, the minister mentioned the case of Karbinci Municipality, where students from Lower Balvan have been moved to Tërnica. There they now study together with a larger number of children and, according to teachers’ accounts, are very satisfied with this change.

Janevska also provided statistical data, noting that of a total of 1,023 primary and secondary school buildings, single-shift teaching has already been introduced in 620 of them. She assured that during the optimization process no teacher has been left without a job.

The minister went on to criticize the approach of previous governments, saying that education was used to buy social peace. According to her, new hires will now be made only where there is a real need — for example in Skopje — while in some other cities and settlements there is no such demand.