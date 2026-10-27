Commission rejects Musliu’s request for police director to report next week on Arlinda Zekaj’s murder

Ganimete Musliu, a deputy from the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), proposed at the Commission on Security and Defense Affairs that Kosovo Police Director Gazmend Hoxha be invited next week to provide explanations about the murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Peja.

The commission did not support the request. Its chair, Mefail Bajqinovci, announced that Hoxha would appear in four weeks to speak about the issues that had concerned the deputies.

Të lidhura None found

Musliu argued that, following the questions raised about the case, the deputies should hear from the Kosovo Police and understand how the procedures had been handled by the institutions.

Musliu seeks explanations from the Kosovo Police

“Many dilemmas have been raised, and I think we should invite the Police to the commission to hear what it has to say about the case. If it turns out that the Police acted properly, then we can clarify these dilemmas. It is very important for the case to be solved, which is why, as a commission, we should hear the Kosovo Police’s version,” she said.

She requested that Hoxha attend next week’s meeting, clarifying that the aim was not to attribute blame to the Police, but to shed light on the circumstances.

Musliu: Hoxha should report on the murder

“I request that the director of the Kosovo Police be invited next week, that is, in one week, and report on the murder. I am not trying to point fingers or blame anyone; I want to defend the Police. We can also call the Police Inspectorate afterward. My proposal is clear—set the date,” she said.

Bajqinovci said that an investigative commission would also be formed for this case, which would examine institutional responsibilities.

Bajqinovci: Investigative commission will clarify responsibilities

“An investigative commission will be established and it will do its job. The commission will establish whether any institution neglected its duty in the case of the deceased woman. Regarding the issue at the Vrelle camp, nothing was put at risk there; various interviews were conducted in that part of the camp and there was no danger. I believe the police director will report next month,” he said.

Shqipe Selimi, a deputy from the Vetëvendosje Movement, stressed that the murder of Arlinda Zekaj and other cases of domestic violence require serious treatment by the responsible institutions.

Selimi: The incident in Peja has shocked us

“We have been shocked both by this case and by other cases of domestic violence. The way women are treated in Albanian families is obvious and unforgivable. From this commission, I call on all law enforcement bodies and institutions dealing with social issues to address these matters. The blame should not remain with the woman, the Police or the Prosecution; when everyone contributes a little, the work is completed. I think the Police should come and report,” Selimi said.

In conclusion, Bajqinovci reiterated that the police director would report in four weeks.