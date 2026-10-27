Peci warns of criminal complaint against LDK officials: “Two years of vilification and slander

Mitrovica Mayor Faton Peci has commented on developments at the Special Prosecution regarding the grants case, stressing that the grants were awarded solely on merit.

Peci said that after two years of attacks, vilification and slander, as he described them, the Prosecution had given the answer he had been waiting for.

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He announced that he would file a criminal complaint for false reporting against LDK officials who, he said, initiated the complaint, as well as against others who accused him.

In a Facebook post, Peci wrote that the Special Prosecution had spoken, since the grants were awarded solely on merit.

He described the past two years as difficult, saying they had been marked by vilification, smears and slander directed at him and what he represents, and added that the Prosecution’s response had been expected.

Peci claimed that the Prosecution had made its position clear because there was no reason or evidence to reach a different conclusion, and said this would put an end to insinuations and organized attacks on his work, which he described as honest.

He said he would take legal action for false reporting against the LDK officials who filed the criminal complaint, as well as against everyone who, he said, attacked him without taking responsibility.

Peci thanked citizens in Kosovo and the diaspora for their trust, despite what he called a special war against him.

He added that nothing could tarnish his honest work as a minister, which he said he had carried out in the service of the citizens and Kosovo.