Nagavci launches procedure for inquiry commission into the Arlinda Zekaj case

Arbërie Nagavci, head of the Vetëvendosje Parliamentary Group, announced that the Parliamentary Inquiry Commission into the Arlinda Zekaj case will investigate institutional responsibility for her protection.

In a Facebook post, she said the commission’s work would include reviewing complaints and warnings, assessing risk and enforcing protection orders. It will also focus on the actions of the police, prosecution, courts and other responsible institutions.

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Nagavci said the commission would have a six-month mandate and would also analyze how institutional mechanisms for preventing and addressing violence against women and children are functioning. She added that, within 60 days of its establishment, an interim report outlining initial findings and measures requiring immediate action would be submitted to the Assembly.

According to her, the inquiry must clarify who was responsible for taking action, what steps were taken and where institutional protection failed. Nagavci stressed that no case of negligence, delay or failure to act should go unexamined.

She said that, based on the inquiry’s findings, concrete measures would be sought, competent bodies would be asked to determine responsibilities, and mechanisms to protect victims of violence would be improved. According to Nagavci, institutions must intervene in time, and silence, negligence and irresponsibility cannot be tolerated.