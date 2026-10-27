Arlinda’s friend: Her ex-husband had faced legal problems in the US

Anna Zhubi, a close friend of Arlinda Zekaj, who is suspected of having been killed by her former brother-in-law in Peja, spoke about how she met the late Arlinda and their relationship.

Zhubi remembered Arlinda as a loving, open and approachable woman. She said Arlinda embodied the qualities of a good and respected woman.

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“Arlinda was strong, without a doubt, but also very loving, approachable, sincere and gentle. She had all the positive qualities that were valued in our circle: being a good daughter-in-law, respectful, loving, approachable and gentle,” she said.

She said their friendship began through their husbands, who knew each other as friends.

According to Zhubi, Arlinda’s husband had run into legal trouble in the United States long before he got together with her. She mentioned an earlier domestic violence report and his imprisonment.

“We met through our husbands, who were friends, and that is how we got to know each other. In fact, Jeton had had problems in America long before Arlinda. In 2000–2001, he was married to an American citizen and had twin daughters with her. Even then, he had been reported for domestic violence and had spent years in prison. As a result of his imprisonment, he lost contact with his two daughters. So the fact that he was a kind of abuser was not new in his relationship with Arlinda,” Zhubi said.