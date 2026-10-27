Haxhiu and Gashi discuss deepening parliamentary cooperation in Skopje

Haxhiu and Gashi discuss deepening parliamentary cooperation in Skopje

Kosovo Assembly Speaker Albulena Haxhiu began her official visit to North Macedonia with a meeting with her counterpart, Afrim Gashi.

They discussed strengthening ties between the parliaments, including the work of committees and friendship groups, Haxhiu said.

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“Relations between the two countries are more stable when they have broad support in their parliaments, from both the governing majority and the opposition,” she wrote.

Haxhiu emphasized that the assemblies can help bring Kosovo and North Macedonia closer together.

Another topic at the meeting was oversight of the implementation of agreements between the two countries, to ensure they deliver tangible benefits for citizens.

The Kosovo Assembly speaker thanked Gashi for North Macedonia’s support for Kosovo in international organizations.

The two sides also discussed coordination in international parliamentary forums and the European path of both countries.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 14:31

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