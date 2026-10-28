Arlinda Zekaj had also contacted the Kosovo Judicial Council days before her murder

The murder of Arlinda Zekaj raises questions about how justice institutions handled her case. The process also involves the country’s highest bodies, including the Kosovo Judicial Council and the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council.

Gazeta Nacionale reported that, days before she was killed, Zekaj had sent a letter to Rrustem Thaqi, chair of the Kosovo Judicial Council. In it, she had outlined her concerns about the institutional handling of her case and asked for help.

Të lidhura None found

According to the newspaper’s sources, she had also sent the same letter she had forwarded to Zejnullah Gashi, the State Chief Prosecutor, to the country’s two highest justice institutions.

Nacionale contacted the Kosovo Judicial Council to ask whether Thaqi had received the letter and whether the institution had taken any action after receiving it. By the time the article was published, the Council had not responded.

Meanwhile, the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council confirmed that its chair, Arian Gashi, had received a letter from Zekaj. Gashi disclosed this on the “Debat Plus” program last night, saying that steps had been taken after it was received.

According to Gashi, the request had been forwarded to Lumturije Vuçetaj, chief prosecutor of the Peja Basic Prosecution Office. In the letter Gashi sent to Vuçetaj, he wrote: “The KPC has received a request from Ms. Arlinda Zekaj in which she has set out her allegations concerning the actions taken in her case by your Prosecution Office. Therefore, attached to this document, we are forwarding the request in question for you to address in accordance with your legal authority.”