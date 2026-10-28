Tragic train collision in Spain leaves 39 dead: Investigators examine cause of crash

The death toll from the collision between two high-speed trains near Adamuz, in Spain’s province of Córdoba, reached at least 39.

Dozens of others were injured. The investigation focused on the circumstances that caused one of the trains to derail.

Të lidhura None found

Initial reports said that an Iryo train traveling from Málaga to Madrid derailed and collided with a state-owned Renfe train heading in the opposite direction. After the collision, the other train’s carriages also derailed; some ended up on a sloping area.

Investigators were also examining the possibility that the accident was caused by a problem with a rail joint. Sources cited by Reuters reported that a damaged part of the joint had been found at the site, which may have left a gap between sections of track.

Authorities stressed, however, that the exact cause would be determined by the technical investigation.