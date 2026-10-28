Court in Peja orders one month of detention for Jeton Sylaj

Court in Peja orders one month of detention for Jeton Sylaj

Jeton Sylaj has been ordered to spend one month in detention following a request by the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja. The decision by the Basic Court in Peja is dated October 27, 2026.

According to the document obtained by journalist Qëndresa Tërshani, the measure takes effect from October 26, 2026, at 8 p.m. until November 25, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Të lidhura

None found

The decision was issued by the General Department, Criminal Division of the Basic Court in Peja, following a hearing held on October 27, 2026, attended by the state prosecutor and the defendant’s defense counsel.

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The document states that the Basic Prosecution Office in Peja submitted the request for detention as part of the criminal proceedings against the defendant.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 12:17

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