After murder in Peja, Auditor General calls for implementation of recommendations and institutional accountability

The murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Peja has once again drawn attention to shortcomings in the institutional handling of domestic violence. Kosovo Auditor General Vlora Mehmeti Spanca has called for audit recommendations concerning such cases to be implemented without delay.

In a statement published on Facebook, she described Zekaj’s murder as an urgent call for reflection and institutional accountability. Zekaj had reported domestic violence and sought protection from the institutions.

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Mehmeti Spanca referred to the National Audit Office’s performance audit report, titled “The effectiveness of institutions in handling domestic violence cases,” which covers the period 2020–2022.

According to her, the report highlighted weaknesses in cooperation between institutions, the investigation of cases and the monitoring of protection orders, as well as in the involvement of victim advocates. The findings also identified problems with case registration, social and economic support, delays in court proceedings and the lack of programs to address perpetrators of violence.

“Audit recommendations are often treated as mere procedural matters, even though they are directly linked to the system’s ability to identify risks, respond in time and protect those who seek help,” Mehmeti Spanca wrote.

She called for the findings and recommendations to be addressed urgently, responsibly and transparently. She said every reported case requires a systematic, professional risk assessment, as well as effective coordination among the Police, the Prosecution, the courts, the Office for Victim Protection and Assistance, and the Centers for Social Work.

The Auditor General also underscored the importance of continuously monitoring protection orders, responding immediately when they are breached and prioritizing cases of violence.

She said victims should receive ongoing support, including shelter, social and economic assistance, and specialized services. “Every report of violence must be taken seriously, every warning of risk must be assessed, and every protective measure must be implemented and monitored,” she stressed.

The statement follows the murder of Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja, on October 25. The case has prompted reactions and calls to investigate the actions of the responsible institutions.

The State Chief Prosecutor has requested detailed reports from the Basic Prosecution in Peja and the Kosovo Police on how the case was handled.