I hope you won’t be held accountable after my life is taken”: Arlinda Zekaj’s letter displayed in Peja’s square

The letter in which Arlinda Zekaj asked institutions for protection and warned that her life was in danger has been displayed in Peja’s square as a protest against the failure to protect her.

It was put on public display on Monday, following Zekaj’s murder on October 25 in Vitomiricë, Peja. The words “How much longer?” were displayed alongside the letter.

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In one part of her message, addressed to the prosecutor in Peja, Arlinda Zekaj wrote: “I hope the day will not come when you and the responsible institutions are forced to account for your actions only after my life has been taken.”

The victim had called on the authorities to intervene immediately and take action against those who, she said, had failed to fulfill their obligations to ensure her safety.

On Monday, the Collective for Feminist Thought and Action also created graffiti in Peja, calling for justice for Arlinda Zekaj and accountability from the institutions.

In its public statement, the Collective called on citizens to mobilize and protest nationwide, demanding that women’s safety be treated as an urgent issue.

“From Peja, we call for nationwide organization and revolt starting this Wednesday, for the lives and safety of women who are alive, and for justice for Arlinda Zekaj and every woman who has been murdered. This state cannot be at peace without women’s safety!” the Collective said in its statement.

The protest will be held on Wednesday, October 28, at 16:00 in Zahir Pajaziti Square in Pristina. It will take place under the slogan “Treat the murder of women as a national emergency.”

The murder of Arlinda Zekaj has prompted widespread reactions, particularly because she had sought protection before losing her life. Calls have also been made for an investigation into the actions of the responsible institutions.

The Chief State Prosecutor has asked the Basic Prosecution in Peja and the Kosovo Police for detailed reports on how the case was handled. He has also requested a review of the institutions’ actions in cases involving Zekaj.

Authorities have identified the victim’s brother-in-law as a suspect in the murder. Arlinda Zekaj, who is suspected to have been killed by her brother-in-law on Sunday in Vitomiricë, Peja, will be buried today, October 27.

According to a family announcement, the funeral ceremony will take place at 15:00 in the village of Radac, Peja.

Police have said that the suspect in the case, Albert Sylaj, remains at large.

The murder has shocked the public and brought the problem of domestic violence back into focus, along with the need for stronger measures to protect women.