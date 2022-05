Bilanci i rasteve të reja me covid-19, raportohet për asnjë vdekje

Katër raste të reja me koronavirus janë regjistruar në 24 orët e fundit në Kosovë, raporton Express.

Raportohet se deri m tani nuk ka pasur asnjë ras me pasojë vdekje, derisa janë shëruar 20 pacientë dhe vetë 4 raste të reja.

Numri i rasteve aktive aktualisht është 347./albeu.com

10 May 2022: The Ministry of Health, according to data from the National Institute of Public Health of Kosovo, informs as follows:

30 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in the last 24 hours.

1.827.083 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in all cities of Kosovo since the vaccination started.

To date, citizens 822.338 have been vaccinated with the second dose.

To date, 102.011 booster doses and third doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given.

From 466 tests made, 4 citizens tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

0 case of death have been reported in the last 24 hours.

20 citizens have recovered today, while the total number of citizens recovered is 224.665.