Oscars 2024. Nga aktorët te skenarët, nominimet për më të mirët!

Oppenheimer kryeson nominimet për Oscar 2024. Filmi mori gjithsej 13 nominime, i ndjekur nga Poor Things me 11, Killers of the Flower Moon me 10 dhe Barbie me tetë.

Të katër filmat do të konkurrojnë për filmin më të mirë të vitit, së bashku me Fiction Amerikan, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, Past Lives dhe The Zone of Interest. Zazie Beetz dhe Jack Quaid shpallën të nominuarit e këtij viti drejtpërdrejt nga Teatri Samuel Goldwyn i Akademisë së Filmit. Beetz dhe Quaid ndanë nominimet për Academy Awards 2024 në 23 kategori, duke përfshirë filmin më të mirë, regjisorin, aktorin, aktoren, aktorin dytësor, aktoren dytësore, skenarin e përshtatur dhe origjinal, dokumentarin, filmin e animuar, këngën origjinale, kinematografia, montimi, efektet vizuale, dizajni i prodhimit dhe më shumë.

Oscars 2024 janë të parat në të cilat filmat duhet të plotësojnë dy nga katër standardet e përfaqësimit dhe përfshirjes në mënyrë që të kualifikohen për çmimin kryesor të filmit më të mirë.

Listë e plotë e të nominuarve për Oscar 2024:

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor:

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Kostumografia më e mirë:

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (David Crossman & Janty Yates)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Filmi më i mirë i shkurtër i animuar:

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko

Filmi më i mirë me metrazh të shkurtër:

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Shkrimi më i mirë (Skenari i përshtatur):

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

Shkrimi më i mirë (Skenari origjinal)

Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)

The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

Kënga më e mirë origjinale:

“The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)

“I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)

“It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)

“What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)

Filmi më i mirë dokumentar artistik

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Filmi më i mirë ndërkombëtar:

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Aktori më i mirë në një rol kryesor:

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Aktorja më e mirë në rolin kryesor:

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Regjia më e mirë:

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall).