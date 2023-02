Momenti prekës pas tërmetit, gruaja siriane sjell në jetë fëmijën nën rrënoja dhe më pas ndërron jetë (VIDEO)

Tërmeti apokaliptik që goditi mëngjesin e së hënës juglindjen e Turqisë dhe Veriun e sirisë ka shkaktuar deri tani më shumë se 3 mijë viktima, mijëra të plagosur dhe disa qytete të rrafshuara.

The moment a child was born 👶 His mother was under the rubble of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria, and she died after he was born , The earthquake.

May God give patience to the people of #Syria and #Turkey and have mercy on the victims of the #earthquake#الهزه_الارضيه #زلزال pic.twitter.com/eBFr6IoWaW

