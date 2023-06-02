What is Lung Cancer , Symptoms and Treatment

a) Surgery: Surgical intervention aims to remove the tumor and nearby lymph nodes. It can involve a wedge resection, lobectomy, or pneumonectomy, depending on the tumor size and spread.

b) Radiation Therapy: High-energy radiation is used to kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. It can be administered externally (external beam radiation) or internally (brachytherapy) depending on the case.

c) Chemotherapy: The use of powerful drugs to destroy cancer cells throughout the body. Chemotherapy can be administered orally or intravenously and may be used alone or in combination with surgery or radiation therapy.

d) Targeted Therapy: This treatment option focuses on specific genetic mutations or abnormalities found in cancer cells. Targeted therapies help disrupt the growth and spread of cancer cells with minimal damage to healthy cells.

e) Immunotherapy: Immunotherapy drugs stimulate the patient’s immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells more effectively.