Jeton Zulfaj, Kosovo’s chief negotiator with the European Union, has criticized Brussels for failing to recognize Kosovo’s progress toward EU membership.

Kosovo applied for membership in December 2022, but its application has yet to be reviewed. Despite applying, it remains the only Western Balkan country without candidate status, KosovaPress reports.

Të lidhura None found

In a post on X, Zulfaj said the situation reflects Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s statement that Kosovo’s status in the European integration process does not reflect its progress.

According to Zulfaj, Kosovo has improved on five international indicators covering the rule of law, democratic freedoms, the fight against corruption, media freedom and the conduct of elections.

“Progress must be recognized. Reforms must be rewarded. Merit-based enlargement must apply to everyone. Kosovo is ready to take the next step toward EU membership,” Zulfaj said.

Meanwhile, Albania has opened the final cluster of negotiation chapters, marking an important stage in its integration process. The European Commission estimates that Albania’s negotiations could conclude by the end of 2027.

For Montenegro, the European Commission expects accession negotiations to conclude by the end of 2026. If the stipulated conditions are met, the accession treaty could be signed in June 2027, with EU membership possible in 2028.