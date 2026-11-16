A 27-tonne shipment of corn from Serbia will not enter Kosovo. The Food and Veterinary Agency (AUV) blocked the import after tests found that the product contained aflatoxin B1 above the permitted limit.

The shipment, comprising 27,000 kilograms of corn, was imported by IDEAL GROUP SH.P.K., based in Pejë, and inspected at the Merdare border crossing. The product was exported by AGRO DOM TIM DOO, a company based in Crvenka, Serbia.

Të lidhura None found

Samples taken during the border inspection were sent for laboratory analysis. They showed a concentration of 0.029 mg/kg, or 29 micrograms of aflatoxin B1 per kilogram. This was 45 percent above the maximum permitted level of 0.020 mg/kg.

Aflatoxin B1 is produced by certain types of mold and can be present in corn and other grains. It poses a health risk, particularly when contaminated corn is fed to dairy animals, as the toxin can pass into milk as aflatoxin M1.

After the excess level was detected, the phytosanitary inspector at the border refused the import and ordered the entire 27-tonne shipment returned. The corn was therefore not allowed onto the Kosovo market.

AUV said it would continue border checks and laboratory testing to prevent products that fail to meet food safety standards and could endanger public health from entering the country.