The public utility “Water Supply and Sewerage” has announced that the water in the city of Struga is unsuitable for drinking due to high turbidity levels.

The latest measurements showed turbidity levels ranging from 1.52 to 1.8 NTU at monitoring points within the city, exceeding the maximum permitted threshold of 1.5 NTU.

Të lidhura None found

Meanwhile, a turbidity level of 0.89 NTU was recorded at the “Shum” spring.

According to the company, the water may only be used for non-drinking purposes.