Zogaj: The compromise over the president proved the maturity of Kosovo’s politics

Analyst Preç Zogaj analyzed the political situation in Kosovo and how the election of the president brought the country’s institutional deadlock to an end.

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He said Kosovo had faced a serious crisis and risked going to snap elections for the fifth time if no agreement had been reached.

According to Zogaj, the vote to elect the president became possible thanks to a last-minute compromise, but this development was necessary to prevent the political and institutional crisis from deepening.

“For a while, the situation looked very pessimistic, as Kosovo risked holding its fifth snap election. The agreement on electing the president was reached in the final hours, but it was essential to overcome the political deadlock,” Zogaj told RTSH.

The analyst described the decision as an indication of the responsibility of Kosovo’s political elite. In his view, the months-long crisis had also raised questions about the institutions’ ability to function as state-building structures.

“Although this is a compromise, her election represents above all a mature and positive action by Kosovo’s political class. The prolonged political crisis had cast doubt even on Kosovo’s state-building capacity,” he said.

Zogaj stressed that the inability to elect a president had damaged Kosovo’s image, both domestically and internationally. In his view, repeated elections created the impression of a system that was unable to resolve key institutional issues.

“It was extremely negative that Kosovo was unable to elect a president and, for that reason, kept moving from one electoral process to another. The formation of the government had also taken place with great difficulty,” the analyst said.

In his final assessment, he described the resolution of the crisis as an important step toward political stability in Kosovo.

“The fact that this situation was overcome and the crisis came to an end is a positive development. It should also be emphasized that she is the third woman to take office as president of Kosovo, which is an important indicator of women’s representation at the highest levels of the state,” Zogaj concluded.