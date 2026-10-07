Hyseni: The election of Shiroka-Pula as president took place within constitutional deadlines

Law professor Flamur Hyseni says that the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president of Kosovo does not violate the Constitution.

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According to him, the procedure for electing the president was completed within the constitutionally defined deadlines.

Speaking about the process, Hyseni said that in a parliamentary system, political agreements can be reached at any stage, even in the final moments of a deadline.

He stressed that what matters is not whether the agreement was reached at the beginning, in the middle or at the end of the deadline, but rather that a full agreement and the broad majority required by the Constitution were secured.

Hyseni said that the election of the president had created a new institutional circumstance, while Justina Shiroka-Pula officially received her mandate from the moment of her election.

He described the process as the final step in forming the central state institutions, following the constitution of the 11th Legislature and the formation of the Government.

“We are within the deadlines,” Hyseni said on RTK Prime, adding that the Constitution remains the primary act in the hierarchy of legal acts in force.