63 Trepça miners remained inside the mine after a power outage

63 Trepça miners remained inside the mine after a power outage

A fault in the electrical equipment, caused by the burning of the main transformer, interrupted the power supply and left the second shift of workers trapped on level 11 of the Trepça mine.

A total of 63 miners were in the mine. Ibrahim Januzi, chairman of the Independent Miners’ Union, confirmed that they belonged to the second shift and were still inside during working hours.

Të lidhura

None found

“Yes, the second shift. The entire mine, the second shift. They are still within their working hours,” Januzi said.

Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli announced in a Facebook post that the miners were in good health. Their shift ends at 11:00 p.m.

According to data from Trepça’s management, technical teams were working to repair the fault and restore power. At the same time, preparations were being made for the gradual evacuation of the miners through the emergency exit. Management was at the scene, where police and firefighters had also been present.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 22:27

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