Zemaj: Parliamentary votes ended the political clash between VV and PDK

Democratic League of Kosovo MP Armend Zemaj said that the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as Kosovo’s new president shows, in his view, that the Vetëvendosje Movement accepts a political president from the PDK, but would not accept one when the candidate came from the LDK.

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“After a long process marked by debate, delays, backroom dealings, conditions and political maneuvers resembling a game of ping-pong, Kosovo’s Assembly gave the country a new president yesterday. However, the truth came to light. Two political developments became clear: VV may accept a political president from the PDK, but not a political president from the LDK. Why was consensus demanded only from the LDK?” Zemaj said.

Another indication, he said, was VV’s vote in favor of amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers and the Specialist Prosecutor’s Office, through which the party effectively accepted the existence and jurisdiction of the Special Court in The Hague.

“These are no longer simply political positions or ideological differences, but concrete actions and votes recorded in the Assembly. Yesterday’s developments brought the political ping-pong between VV and the PDK to an end. The votes showed much more than the statements,” Zemaj concluded.