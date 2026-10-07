Poland: Knife attack at a school leaves 7 injured, including a teacher

Seven people were injured in a knife attack at a school in Poland. Two of the injured are reportedly in serious condition.

Të lidhura None found

The suspected attacker is a 19-year-old student at the school, who was detained by authorities after the incident, Reuters reported, citing Polish radio station RMF FM.

Most of the injured are students, and a teacher is among them.

The mayor of the city where the incident took place said the situation is now under control. Authorities have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances of the attack.