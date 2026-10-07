Adelina Thaçi criticizes political developments: LDK must regain clarity and return to its principles

Adelina Thaçi criticizes political developments: LDK must regain clarity and return to its principles

Former LDK MP Adelina Thaçi has expressed concern over the latest political developments in the country, stressing that the state cannot be treated “as if it were a game.” She called on her party to put principles above individual interests.

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In a Facebook post, Thaçi said she had initially followed the situation with concern as a citizen, and later as an artist and former MP.

“When you are on the outside, you see many things differently. You tell yourself: ‘Take it easy, maybe we don’t know everything, maybe we are judging too quickly.’ But when you step inside and see how things work, you become disappointed,” she wrote.

According to her, the disappointment becomes even greater when personal interests are placed above citizens’ needs and state institutions are treated without seriousness.

“It hurts when you see the state being treated as if it were a game. When personal interests often come before the citizen’s interest. When you see people driven by their own frustrations, people dragging themselves along after a position, people who change their words within a few seconds,” Thaçi declared.

She pointed out that in these developments, citizens appear to have been pushed aside, describing this as the most painful part of the situation.

Thaçi also highlighted Ermonela Jaho’s concert, which, according to her, brought hope and energy through art and culture for several hours, at a time when “strange things were happening” in Parliament.

The former MP’s criticism was also directed at the LDK. She stressed that commitment to a party should not be stronger than loyalty to the principles it claims to represent.

“If you do not regain clarity, if you do not show that you know how to make decisions, remain consistent in what you believe is right, insist when necessary and set aside personal grudges and petty deals, then you will end up where no one who has trusted you wants you to be,” Thaçi wrote.

She clarified that her reaction did not stem from anger, but from pain and the inability to remain silent in the face of these developments.

Meanwhile, Thaçi congratulated the new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, wishing her good health, success in her work and the strength to complete her mandate with dignity.

“After everything we have been through, every day Kosovo wakes up without another crisis, another clash or another fear of new elections is a day won for the citizen,” she wrote.

Concluding her statement, the former MP said that citizens are tired and that Kosovo needs calm, responsibility and work.

“These people are tired. We are all tired. Now we need calm, responsibility and work. My party, may God help you. But above all, regain your clarity,” she wrote.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 13:26

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