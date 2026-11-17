Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine struck the strategic bridge connecting the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. The Ukrainian president described the operation as an unprecedented response to Russian attacks on the country’s infrastructure.

In a statement made public on Tuesday, Zelensky praised Ukrainian forces for the operation, which he described as extraordinary and carried out in response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

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According to Zelensky, both the road and railway sections of the bridge were damaged. The bridge is a strategically important corridor linking Russia with Crimea. Moscow annexed the peninsula in 2014.

Zelensky said the attack was part of Ukraine’s response to ongoing Russian strikes targeting the country’s infrastructure.

The bridge is of particular strategic and logistical importance to Moscow, as it is one of the main road and rail links to the peninsula. The strike marks another episode in the escalation of reciprocal attacks on strategic infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia.