Greece marks 53 years since the Polytechnic uprising as thousands of police are deployed for march to US embassy

Greece is marking today the 53rd anniversary of the Polytechnic student uprising, as three days of commemorative events culminate in the traditional afternoon march toward the US embassy in Athens.

From the early morning hours, citizens of all ages have arrived at the historic complex to lay flowers and wreaths in tribute to the participants in the November 1973 revolt. Students, schoolchildren and families with children have taken part in ceremonies held outside the buildings, as the gates are open, while the buildings remain closed by decision of the rectorate.

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Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas also laid a wreath at the memorial. In his address, he praised the courage and sacrifice of the people who transformed the Polytechnic into one of the most important symbols of democratic resistance to the dictatorship.

Wreaths have also been laid by many politicians from Greece’s left-wing parties.

The 1973 uprising began after students entered the university and used a radio station to call on citizens to join them in opposing the regime, under the slogan “Bread, education, freedom.” In the early morning hours, a tank demolished the main gate while many students were on it. The scene is among the best-known pieces of evidence of the army’s intervention in the university complex.

The suppression of the protests caused deaths and numerous injuries in the streets surrounding the Polytechnic and in other areas of Athens. The revolt became a symbol of resistance to the dictatorship, which collapsed a year later, in July 1974.

The commemorative program is also taking place in Thessaloniki. Student associations, trade unions and other organizations have called for participation in the afternoon march, while students have staged a symbolic three-day “occupation” of the Polytechnic Faculty of Aristotle University.

The demonstrations are accompanied by tight security measures. More than 5,000 police officers have been deployed in Athens, while another 2,000 have been stationed in Thessaloniki. Law enforcement forces have been positioned near the Polytechnic, other universities, public institutions, and the embassies of the United States and Israel.

Special attention is being paid to the “rebellious” neighborhood of Exarchia. To monitor the situation, drones and a helicopter will transmit real-time images to the operations center.