Ministry of Interior reminds drivers of the requirement for winter equipment in vehicles

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) of North Macedonia reminds drivers that, from November 15 to March 15, every vehicle operating on public roads must be equipped with winter equipment, in accordance with the Law on Road Traffic Safety.

For vehicles weighing up to 3,500 kilograms, the use of winter tires on all four wheels is required, with a minimum tread depth of 4 millimeters. Summer tires with a tread depth of at least 4 millimeters may be used instead, provided the vehicle has snow chains suitable for the drive wheels.

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Vehicles with four-wheel drive (4×4) must be equipped with winter tires with a minimum tread depth of 6 millimeters. If summer tires are used, they must have a tread depth of at least 4 millimeters, while the vehicle must also carry snow chains suitable for its type of drive system.

For motor vehicles weighing more than 3,500 kilograms, winter tires are mandatory on the drive wheels and must have a minimum tread depth of 6 millimeters. Summer tires with a tread depth of no less than 4 millimeters are also permitted if the vehicle is equipped with snow chains or other auxiliary equipment.

Buses and transport vehicles that, due to their technical characteristics, cannot use snow chains must have winter tires and a shovel.

According to the MOI’s clarification, winter tires are those that bear the markings “MS,” “M+S,” “M & S” or the snowflake symbol on their sidewalls, placed inside a stylized mountain with three peaks.

The regulation also prohibits the use of tires with metal studs on public roads.

The MOI calls on all drivers to comply with legal requirements and ensure they have the necessary winter equipment, in order to increase safety and enable unobstructed traffic during severe weather.