You’ve had Fier residents fed up for years, Zegjine Çaushi tells Luan Baçi: Leave it to Gazment Bardhi; he cares about them

You’ve had Fier residents fed up for years, Zegjine Çaushi tells Luan Baçi: Leave it to Gazment Bardhi; he cares about them

Socialist MP Zegjine Çaushi clashed with MP Luan Baçi in Parliament, commenting on his stance toward the people of Fier and territorial reform.

Të lidhura

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Çaushi accused Baçi of pretending to be concerned about Fier residents, and ironically suggested that he leave these issues to Democratic Party parliamentary group leader Gazment Bardhi.

“Mr. Baçi, stop the political rhetoric, because you’ve had Fier residents fed up for years. Don’t pretend it breaks your heart; please leave it to the group leader, since he cares more about the people of Fier,” Çaushi said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 12:42

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