Protesters taken to hospital after pepper spray is used; police prepare water cannon

The situation near Parliament has escalated after protesters tried to break through the police cordon. Pepper spray was used against them, while journalist Eni Ferhati reports that police have prepared a water cannon to disperse the crowd.

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Several protesters who experienced discomfort from the irritant spray were taken by ambulance to hospital for first aid. Several officers also sustained minor injuries after being hit with bottles and other objects.

Citizens continue to protest. Among them are representatives of several municipalities affected by the new territorial reform proposed by the Socialist Party.