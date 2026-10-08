Toshkovski: Traffic police equipped with 33 new motorcycles and protective gear

Toshkovski: Traffic police equipped with 33 new motorcycles and protective gear

Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski and Goran Angelovski, president of the Republic Council for Road Traffic Safety (KRSTRR), attended today’s ceremony for the handover of 33 police motorcycles and complete protective equipment. The equipment was provided by RSBSP to the Ministry of Interior.

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The motorcycles are Piaggio Beverly 310 HPE models, adapted for police use. The handover also included 33 sets of equipment for motorcyclists, with helmets, jackets, trousers, boots and gloves for the summer and winter seasons.

The procurement cost a total of 16,845,561 denars. According to the announcement, the new equipment is intended to increase mobility, enable more efficient traffic management and improve police working conditions.

Toshkovski described the investment as another concrete result of cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and KRSTRR. He said the two institutions share the goal of continuously increasing road safety and reducing traffic accidents and fatalities.

The minister added that modernizing the traffic police is part of the ministry’s broader approach to strengthening traffic safety, in which the “Safe City” system also plays an important role./Telegrafi/


Shtuar 8.10.2026 12:43

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