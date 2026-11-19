The delegation of the International Strategy Forum (ISF) 2026, led by Yll Bajraktari and with participants from around 40 countries, was received in a meeting by the President of Kosovo, Justina Shiroka Pula.

During the meeting, she described youth as the country’s greatest asset and underlined its importance for Kosovo’s development.

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Recalling that Kosovo ranks among the countries with the youngest population in Europe, the president highlighted young people’s skills in technology and information, their command of foreign languages, especially English, and their ability to compete in international markets.

She reiterated that Kosovo aims to be an active participant in technological transformation, not only as a user but also as a contributor to the development of this field.

To this end, she noted that knowledge, innovation and international partnership are essential for strengthening the economy and building a more secure future.

According to a note, the Presidency’s announcement published on 19 November about the meeting with Yll Bajraktari describes him as executive director of the Project for Strategic Competitiveness Studies (SCSP), while it does not mention the ISF delegation or the participants from 40 countries.