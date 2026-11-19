The German government’s plan to reduce the annual quota for workers from the Western Balkans from 50,000 to 25,000 directly affects citizens of North Macedonia who aspire to work in Germany. However, Deputy Minister of Economy Marjan Risteski sees this decision as a chance to retain qualified workforce within the country.

“As a state, we would be extremely pleased if the working-age population, especially young people capable of work, chose to stay and build their lives here in North Macedonia. Through our operational plan and thanks to the continuous engagement of the prime minister and the Government, we as a ministry are doing everything in our power to secure jobs for young people. By attracting new investments and implementing active labor market measures, we aim for as many working-age people as possible to remain in the country and find employment,” declared Deputy Minister of Economy and Labor Marjan Risteski.

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The German Economic Chamber shares the same objective. According to them, more than 150 German companies operate in North Macedonia, offering favorable working conditions and opportunities for professional development.

“We try to keep qualified workforce here. As we know, we have a considerable number of German investments, factories that offer very good working conditions, and our goal is for capable workers to stay in the country and secure quality employment right here,” emphasized managing director and delegate of German Economy – AHK, North Macedonia, Antje Uandelt.

Among the measures to improve the labor market is the Law on Temporary Engagement, which aims to formally regulate the employment of seasonal workers and those with short-term contracts.

Risteski admits that the results have not yet reached the expected level, as the implementation of this law is in its initial phase.