The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mimoza Kusari, held a farewell meeting with Israel’s ambassador to Kosovo, Tamar Ziv, on the occasion of the end of her diplomatic mandate.

In a notice published on Facebook, Kusari announced that the conversation addressed bilateral cooperation, exchange of experiences, and opportunities for further deepening cooperation in the innovation sector.

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She stressed that particular attention was paid to the Law on Innovation and the role that the Innovation Fund plays in opening new opportunities for the development of Kosovo’s innovation ecosystem.

According to her, Ambassador Ziv expressed readiness to support the exchange of experiences and cooperation in this field.

In conclusion, Kusari thanked the ambassador for her dedication and contribution to strengthening relations between Kosovo and Israel, wishing her success in her future duties.