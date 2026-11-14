Young people attack a driver in New York and film the incident; he drives over a motorcycle to escape

In New York, about 12 young people on motorcycles surrounded a vehicle while its driver was stopped at a traffic light and began punching and kicking it.

Some of them wore masks. They rushed at a white Honda CR-V and repeatedly struck it as nearby drivers watched the scene with concern.

Të lidhura None found

When the light turned green, the driver tried to leave. To clear a path, he drove over a blue motorcycle that one of the young people had placed in front of the car.

The group pursued the vehicle even after it drove away. The person filming can be heard shouting, “Hanky was hit!”

New York police have not yet announced any arrests, but have warned that those involved will be identified and held legally accountable.

“We know who you are, and we’ll be knocking on your doors very soon,” John Buttacavoli, an assistant police chief in Staten Island, said at a news conference.

Staten Island prosecutor Michael McMahon called the young people “teenage terrorists” and condemned the way they treated drivers traveling normally on the road.

According to local residents, groups of young people riding motorcycles and other motorized vehicles dangerously have become more common over the past year.

New York Assemblyman Mike Reilly said he intends to introduce a bill in January that would hold parents civilly liable for dangerous behavior by their minor children using electric bicycles, motorcycles and other vehicles.