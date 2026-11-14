Spiropali alleges pressure and blackmail: People show up at relatives’ doors when we talk about “the boss

Spiropali alleges pressure and blackmail: People show up at relatives’ doors when we talk about “the boss

At a meeting of the Socialist Party’s National Assembly, MP Elisa Spiropali spoke of pressure and intimidation and alleged that institutions are being used for personal gain.

Without naming her, Spiropali implied that her criticism was directed at Belinda Balluku, whom she referred to as “the boss.”

Të lidhura

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Spiropali said Socialists who voice criticism face pressure, to the point that certain people show up at their relatives’ homes.

“Whenever we talk about ‘the boss,’ some people come knocking on our families’ doors. Who are they? They use every means, from fines and blackmail to institutions; they pass on documents entrusted to those institutions through intermediaries and pay news portals,” Spiropali said.

She also reportedly criticized the heads of institutions, accusing them of lacking integrity and serving particular individuals instead of working for citizens.

“People with no public, political or personal merit, and no standards of integrity, are put in charge of institutions. They serve only one or two people. They are blind!” she reportedly said.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 20:54

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