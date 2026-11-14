Italy supports Germany joining GCAP, a fighter jet project worth more than €100 billion

Rome has officially announced that it is ready to welcome Germany into the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), a major European defense industry initiative to develop fighter jets.

Giorgia Meloni’s government rejected claims that Italy was obstructing Berlin’s participation, stressing that the country has always been open to expanding cooperation.

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In its response, the Italian government called earlier Financial Times reports “entirely misleading.” The reports said Rome wanted Germany to participate only as an observer, rather than as a full partner.

According to Italian authorities, the proposal to bring Germany in initially as an observer was intended to facilitate information sharing and speed its transition to full membership, without affecting the project’s timetable or progress.

GCAP brings together Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan through Leonardo, BAE Systems and Mitsubishi. The goal is to develop a sixth-generation fighter jet expected to enter service in 2035.

The programme, projected to cost more than €100 billion, is among the largest investments in European defense history. It includes an integrated military system that, alongside the aircraft, envisages advanced communications technology and coordination with radars, satellites, drones and ground forces.

Germany’s participation could help reduce the financial burden on Italy and the United Kingdom, which face high costs to carry out the programme.

Expanding the partnership could also prompt discussions about how contracts and responsibilities are divided among the companies. Berlin is expected to seek a role for industrial giant Airbus in aircraft production, prompting the current partners to reconsider how responsibilities and economic benefits are shared.

Japan has expressed concern about the risk of delays, as it wants the aircraft ready in 2035. Tokyo considers that deadline particularly important amid the rapid expansion of China’s military capabilities.

While considering Italy’s positive signal, Germany is also assessing other options. A group of German defense experts has recommended exploring a new partnership with Swedish company Saab, the maker of Gripen fighter jets.

Berlin may also consider developing its own aircraft, following the approach France is pursuing. However, Germany currently lacks the technological expertise needed to carry out such a project on its own.