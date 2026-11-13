Ymeri and Rizvanolli clash in parliament over the energy sector

Ymeri and Rizvanolli clash in parliament over the energy sector

Electricity imports, the state of KEK and the agreement on “Elektroserver” sparked a debate in Kosovo’s parliament between LDK lawmaker Janina Ymeri and Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli.

Ymeri criticized the government’s management of the sector and the cost of imports. She said imports of 275 megawatts had been planned for the period from 17:00 to 18:00 at an average price of 162 euros per megawatt. According to her, this costs the country more than 46,000 euros for just one hour and reflects the state of the sector after six years of government.

Të lidhura

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The lawmaker also raised concerns about KEK. She cited the hiring of 777 people during 2025, declining profits and electricity production, and the partial completion of capital investments. Ymeri also spoke about workplace safety following the deaths of four workers, alleged manipulation in the energy market while naming several companies and individuals, and criticized the agreement on “Elektroserver” and electricity supply in the north.

Rizvanolli responded to the criticism of “Elektroserver,” saying the agreement was finalized in 2022 on the basis of a 2013 agreement that, according to her, the government had not wanted. The minister said the earlier agreement had not been implemented and that, after 11 years, their intervention had been needed to begin billing and payments in the area.

Also addressing lawmaker Burim Ramadani, the minister compared the average duration of power outages. According to her, the SAIDI figure was 110 hours for a Kosovo household in 2018, while the estimate for 2025 is 60 hours, almost half as much.

The clash between the government and the opposition over imports, production, investment and management of the energy sector took place as KEK workers were holding protests.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 19:24

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