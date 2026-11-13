Rizvanolli says Kosovo still has the lowest electricity tariffs in the region

During a debate on energy in the Assembly, PDK lawmaker Arben Mustafa criticized the government for insufficient preparations for winter and delays in energy projects. Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said the European Union is responsible for contracting the company overseeing the project.

As the plenary session continued, Mustafa raised concerns about bringing the B1 unit back into operation, following warnings of delays. He said that, even after all this time, the main solution still appeared to be setting up another task force, and asked what had been done over the years to prepare Kosovo for difficult winters. In his view, the country is entering winter with the risk that one of its main generating units will remain out of operation.

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Mustafa recalled that B1 was scheduled to return to operation on 9 December 2026 and asked the minister whether that deadline would be met, noting that a delay had already been announced. He said that after nearly six years in government, the government could no longer attribute the results to what it inherited, international markets or external factors. Instead of excuses, he called for accountability and concrete answers.

Rizvanolli disputed the description of electricity tariffs as unaffordable. She said they remain the lowest in the region and are significantly lower than in other countries in the region, and called for assessments of them to be based on objective criteria as well.

As for the project, the minister explained that it is funded by the European Union under an international agreement signed with the government of Kosovo in 2018, while the EU completed the contracting in 2019. She said the EU had also contracted the supervisory company, which is responsible for monitoring the work, checking its quality and assessing who is responsible for delays and problems in the project.