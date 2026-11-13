Energy debate in parliament: Haxhiu warns of bills up to 20 percent higher

Alliance MP Teuta Haxhiu interpreted Economy Minister Artane Rizvanolli’s remarks about a difficult winter as a warning that electricity prices would rise. Speaking at a plenary session of parliament, she said that, according to her information, household bills could increase by 15 to 20 percent, although she hoped that would not happen.

Haxhiu referred to remarks Rizvanolli made at the previous parliamentary session and urged citizens, including family members returning from the diaspora during the winter, to prepare for higher bills even if they do not have enough electricity. She also mentioned the air conditioners the minister had recommended buying, saying high bills would make it difficult to use them for heating.

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The MP also raised the issue of billing in the northern municipalities. According to her, bills for Serbian residents there have never increased, unlike those in other parts of the country. Haxhiu recalled that, in the past, some people had stopped paying the electricity costs for that part of Kosovo.

In response, Rizvanolli said KEDS, a privatized private company, is responsible for the distribution network and problems such as outages and faults. She explained that the Energy Regulatory Office (ERO), which reports to parliament, is the sole supervisory authority. The minister added that new legislation submitted to parliament, which she hopes will be approved soon, provides for stronger powers and measures that the ERO can take against operators in the event of violations.

Responding to Haxhiu’s two references to the solar park in Kramovik, Rizvanolli said the project is continuing and construction is proceeding at an accelerated pace. She called it good news for everyone except those who, she said, want the project to fail so they can blame the Kurti government.