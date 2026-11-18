Xi and Putin clash with the West ahead of meeting with Trump, as concerns resurface over a “new Yalta

A day before their much-anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin stepped up their criticism of the United States and its Western allies. Their statements focused on free trade, sanctions and reshaping the international order.

At the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) business summit, held in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Xi voiced support for international cooperation and free trade. At the same event, Putin insisted that the West’s punitive measures had failed to weaken the Russian economy.

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Xi urged countries to reject protectionism and strengthen the multilateral trading system. He said global markets should remain open and international supply chains should be preserved.

The Chinese leader also said Beijing would continue to fund industry and technology and work to open Chinese markets further.

Unlike Xi, Putin took a more confrontational tone toward the West. He described Western powers as “former hegemons” and portrayed Europe as a place experiencing a “humiliating decline.”

The Russian president argued that sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions can no longer prevent economic growth in the countries they are intended to harm. Putin said pressure on Russia had not produced the expected effect and that the Russian economy had withstood the restrictions.

After their speeches, Xi and Putin held bilateral talks. The two leaders reaffirmed the close ties between China and Russia and their aim of building a “multipolar world” in which global influence is not concentrated solely in the hands of traditional Western powers.

The upcoming meeting between Xi, Putin and Trump has sparked concern in European and Asian capitals, where the situation has been compared to the 1945 Yalta Conference.

At that conference, the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union discussed the organization of the post-World War II order and defined spheres of influence.

The current concern is that an agreement among the three major powers could affect the future of smaller states without giving sufficient consideration to their interests.

The Kremlin has dismissed these comparisons as “games played by political scientists,” although it has acknowledged that the meeting could have significant consequences for developments on the international stage.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to travel to China from Manila. During his visit to the Philippines, he held talks on expanding defense cooperation.

The trip comes amid tensions between Beijing and Manila over territorial claims in the South China Sea. At the same time, Washington is deepening cooperation with its allies in the region.

Trump has also raised the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his stay in China. However, no confirmation of such a meeting has been given so far.

The agenda for talks among the three leaders is expected to include the war in Ukraine, the situation in Iran, trade disputes between Washington and Beijing, the race for artificial intelligence and nuclear arms control.

Although the meeting is seen as significant, it is still unclear whether Xi, Putin and Trump will seek to reach concrete agreements or whether the talks will mainly be limited to presenting their positions on major international crises.