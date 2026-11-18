The day before the auction in New York, the owners of Vincent van Gogh’s painting and the heirs of a Jewish family reached a last-minute agreement. The work is expected to sell for around $180 million.

The sale of “Châtaigniers en fleurs” (“Chestnut Trees in Blossom”) had been called into question by claims that the painting was sold under duress during the Nazi persecution of the 1930s.

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The heirs of Samuel Fischer, a Jewish publisher who lived in Berlin before World War II, had challenged the auction. They said the family had been forced to give up the work because of financial problems caused by Nazi policies.

They say the persecution of authors and the banning of their works severely damaged the family’s publishing house. Hermann Hesse and Nobel laureate Thomas Mann were also on the Nazis’ blacklist.

Following discussions, Sotheby’s announced that a resolution had been reached that satisfied both sides. The auction house did not disclose the terms of the agreement or details of its financial aspects.

Fischer’s heirs thanked the current owners for their cooperation and negotiations. They emphasized that the agreement created an opportunity to acknowledge their family’s suffering during the Nazi era.

The Blaquier-Arrieta family, which owns the painting today, described the agreement as an amicable resolution and said it was pleased that the work could be sold at auction without further obstacles.

Sotheby’s had previously said its investigation had not uncovered sufficient evidence to establish that the painting was sold under duress. However, it had committed to seeking a resolution with the heirs.

The painting’s history and the claims surrounding its sale

Van Gogh painted the work in 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, a French village, shortly after leaving a psychiatric hospital. The landscape depicts blossoming chestnut trees and is admired for its vivid colors and the artist’s distinctive technique.

Samuel Fischer bought the painting in Berlin in 1909. In 1932–1933, he left it at the Paul Cassirer & Co. gallery in Amsterdam.

When Fischer died in 1934, his art collection and publishing house passed into the care of his daughter, Brigitte, and son-in-law, Gottfried Bermann-Fischer.

The gallery in Amsterdam sold the painting to French collectors Marcel and Henriette Kapferer in June 1936. By then, the Fischer family had left Berlin and was facing severe hardship as a result of Nazi persecution.

The heirs’ lawyer says the financial crisis facing the family business made the sale necessary. He has also argued that the family had to pay the so-called “Reich flight tax,” a heavy tax imposed on those leaving Nazi Germany.

Sotheby’s, for its part, insists there is no evidence that the 1936 sale was made under duress. Published records show that the price was 68,000 Swiss francs, equivalent at the time to around $22,000.

After World War II, the painting changed hands several times before the Argentine Blaquier-Arrieta family bought it in 1975.

Expected price could set a new record

The sale is expected to draw considerable attention in the international art market. If the price reaches the projected $180 million, it will surpass the current auction record for a Van Gogh painting.

That record is currently held by “Verger avec cyprès,” which sold for $117 million in 2022.

“Châtaigniers en fleurs” is one of 12 works from the Blaquier-Arrieta collection that Sotheby’s is putting up for auction. They also include paintings by Claude Monet, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Paul Cézanne. The works’ expected combined value exceeds $450 million.

The agreement between the two families averts another legal and ethical dispute in the art market, where claims involving works sold under duress during the Nazi regime have increased in recent years.