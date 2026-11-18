A case of malaria has been confirmed in Albania. The patient is a foreign national who has been diagnosed with the disease and is currently in isolation at the Infectious Diseases Service.

According to information obtained by Top Channel journalist Alma Demiraj, the patient is under medical care and receiving appropriate treatment. Another case is also suspected, but no details about it have yet been confirmed.

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The confirmed case has renewed attention on malaria, an infectious disease that has not been transmitted endemically in Albania for decades.

According to data from the Institute of Public Health, cases recorded in the country have mostly been imported by people who traveled to areas where malaria is prevalent.

Malaria is transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes and can cause high fever, chills, headaches and serious complications if not treated promptly.