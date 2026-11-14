Xhafaj opposes Spiropali and Ndreca’s expulsion: Let everyone start over

Xhafaj opposes Spiropali and Ndreca’s expulsion: Let everyone start over

Fatmir Xhafaj has opposed the proposal to expel Elisa Spiropali and Plarent Ndreca from the Socialist Party.

At the closed-door meeting of the Socialist Party’s National Assembly, being held in Lalëz Bay, he called for the most severe disciplinary measure not to be applied against them.

Të lidhura

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“Let it be a new beginning for everyone. Take measures, but do not expel them,” Xhafaj said.

His position comes after Prime Minister Edi Rama called for a vote to expel the two Socialists from the party.


Shtuar 14.11.2026 14:08

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