PS prepares for the 2027 local elections, Balla: Municipalities should not be run from Tirana

PS prepares for the 2027 local elections, Balla: Municipalities should not be run from Tirana

At a closed-door meeting of the National Assembly of the Socialist Party, parliamentary group leader Taulant Balla presented several guidelines for organizing party structures and preparing for the 2027 local elections. He said the result in these elections should also serve as a foundation for victory in the 2029 parliamentary elections.

Balla called for careful selection of candidates for mayor, emphasizing that local leaders should be physically present in the communities they represent. He stressed that municipalities should not be run from Tirana and set the goal of taking control of all 46 municipalities in the country. In his remarks, he also called for stronger organization to compete in the digital sphere.

Të lidhura

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What Taulant Balla said at the Assembly:

“Candidates for mayor in 2027 should also be assessed in terms of winning the 2029 elections. Mayors should live alongside their communities around the clock and not run their municipalities from Tirana.

In Tirana, we need to conduct a careful selection process so that we nominate the person who will deliver the best result for us. We must also pay attention to the digital battle, which requires stronger organization. The Socialist Party is entering the race with the aim of winning in all 46 municipalities.”


Shtuar 14.11.2026 14:08

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