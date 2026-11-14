Këlliçi after Socialist Party assembly: Rama chaired a meeting filled with paranoia, terror and censorship

Democratic Party MP Belind Këlliçi reacted to the Socialist Party Assembly meeting and Prime Minister Edi Rama’s speech, describing the event as “the assembly of paranoia, terror and censorship”.

According to Këlliçi, Rama refused to accept responsibility for scandals and corruption while ignoring citizens’ demands for change and his departure. The Democratic Party MP claimed the meeting was held under tight security, with mobile phone signals blocked and cameras removed, only to be brought back when the broadcast of the prime minister’s speech began.

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Këlliçi also challenged Rama’s statements about Belinda Balluku. He said the prime minister had protected the former deputy prime minister through a vote in parliament, where 82 MPs voted against authorizing her arrest. In his response, the MP repeated allegations of misuse of public funds and criticized Rama’s remarks about the economy and the media.

In closing, Këlliçi said Rama no longer had anything to offer either the Socialist Party or Albania.

“Edi Rama’s assembly demonstrated the deep crisis engulfing this political party, which, according to him, has become mired in corruption, scandals and criminal involvement. The MP said that instead of transparency, accountability and accepting responsibility, the prime minister had once again chosen not to listen to citizens demanding change and his departure.

According to Këlliçi, Rama focused on punishing protesters and targeting internal opponents, excluding only two voices that, he said, had managed to speak out against the regime.

The MP said the meeting began with a police presence and security measures, while mobile phone signals were blocked. He described this as a sign of paranoia and a lack of trust within Socialist Party structures. According to him, cameras were removed from the hall and brought back only to broadcast the prime minister’s speech, which, in Këlliçi’s assessment, continued with false statements.

Këlliçi said Edi Rama’s claim that he had not shielded Belinda Balluku from justice contradicted what, according to him, all Albanians had witnessed. He said 82 MPs had voted to grant Balluku immunity and protection from prosecution, preventing SPAK from conducting its investigations properly.

“Belinda Balluku continues to move freely and wield power, even though she faces 5 charges and 13 criminal offenses. She is accused of misusing at least €1.1 billion in budget funds,” he said.

Referring to the speech on the economy, the Democratic Party MP accused Rama and his associates of taking hundreds of millions of euros from citizens, which were then spent on luxury villas or transferred abroad. He said Albanians were aware of these facts.

Këlliçi said the prime minister had once again blamed the media and foreign agents, whom Rama holds responsible for plots against him.

He described the hall as a place where no dissent could be heard and stressed that the front rows were occupied mainly by people facing legal proceedings. According to him, the organization’s leader also made a few changes and reshuffled positions among the only people available to him who had not yet ended up at SPAK’s doors.

“Edi Rama has nothing left to offer either his party or the country. Driven by paranoia and the fear that, without the power he holds by force, he will face justice and be held accountable for the damage he has caused the country, he is only deepening Albania’s crisis,” Këlliçi concluded.