Absence of Competition Authority chair sparks clash in the Economy Committee

The failure of Competition Authority Chair Neime Binaku-Isufi to attend today’s meeting of the Economy Committee sparked a debate between the governing majority and the opposition. Lawmakers disagreed over the agenda and the opposition’s request to examine the situation at the institution, following concerns raised about the way it operates.

Arben Mustafa, the committee chair, said that Binaku-Isufi had initially confirmed that she would attend, but later notified them that she could not appear. According to him, she had not provided any specific reason.

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Mustafa said that in recent days the committee had received reports from members of the Competition Authority which, he claimed, described a concerning situation.

He alleged that, since May 2025, Binaku-Isufi had not convened a single meeting of the Competition Commission, even though, according to him, the body had the necessary number of members to hold meetings.

Mustafa: Situation at Competition Authority raises serious concerns

“Without providing any specific explanation, she notified us that she could not come to report to the committee. However, taking into account the reports that we as a committee have received in recent days from members of the Competition Authority regarding the concerning situation prevailing at this institution… Ms. Neime Binaku-Isufi has not called a single meeting of the Competition Commission since May 2025, even though it is a collegial body that manages the authority’s work. This is despite the commission having a sufficient quorum with the members elected by the Assembly. So, there is a quorum, but meetings have not been called for about a year and a half,” he stressed.

During the debate, Mustafa became involved in a tense exchange with lawmakers from the governing majority and asked them not to interrupt him.

Verbal clash during Economy Committee meeting

“Do not interrupt me; you will have the floor. We are discussing the agenda, and if we agree to keep this topic as an item on the agenda, then I will end my discussion. Are you in a hurry? Do not interrupt me, and then you can take the floor. Why is this bothering you? I know what I am doing,” he said.

Vetëvendosje Movement lawmaker Taulant Kelmendi called on the committee to adhere to its own rules of procedure. He said that the issues presented in the Competition Authority’s materials were serious and should be discussed. However, he said that the chair had notified them that she could not attend for objective reasons.

Kelmendi on chair’s absence: She notified us that she could not attend for objective reasons

“We must create a work culture in the committee and not start elaborating on items before establishing whether or not we agree to keep them on the agenda. The problems at the Competition Authority, as outlined in the materials they have sent, are certainly serious and must be addressed by the committee. I saw the email she sent, and she says it was for objective reasons. So, it was impossible for her to come, and I do not want to justify her, but there is nothing for us to hide,” he added.

Ermal Sadiku, a lawmaker from the Democratic League of Kosovo, said that the examination of the problems should not be halted because of Binaku-Isufi’s absence. According to him, the committee could hold the discussion even without her presence.

Sadiku: Binaku-Isufi’s absence should not halt the discussion

“It is good to discuss a topic regardless of whether the person is present or not. Her absence does not prevent the discussion in this committee. She is there through the Assembly, and we are here to oversee the work. Discussing so many scandals that have occurred over the past two years is healthy for the state,” he added.

Burim Ramadani, a lawmaker from the Alliance, also called for the issue not to be removed from the agenda. He recalled that the Assembly has an oversight role over institutions and that it is the latter that must report to the parliamentary body.

Ramadani: Institutions must report to the Assembly

“We should not only keep it as an item on the agenda, but we must take about three necessary actions. First, let me remind you that we are her employer. The Assembly is the employer, not the other way around. We do not report to agencies; they must report to us. Therefore, anyone who is used to there being no Assembly and no oversight must now learn that there is,” Ramadani declared.

Ilir Kërçeli of Vetëvendosje, speaking about the failure of the Competition Commission to meet, said that this had happened because answers had been requested regarding the deputy chair. He alleged that the deputy chair was in a conflict of interest.

Kërçeli to opposition: Are you defending business interests?

“We were elected by the people. We cannot treat anyone as if they were Kosovo’s prosecutor. We cannot tell any chief executive or senior official how they should behave in institutions. They are mature, both in age and professionally, to know their responsibilities. We cannot say: we are taking a one-hour break and inviting the deputy chair. The deputy chair is not walking around the Assembly waiting for us to invite her… Tell the media that you only want to make a mockery of the people. Don’t, because this is not how it works. The commission has not met because it requested answers, since the deputy chair you want to invite has a conflict of interest. If there is anyone who wants to defend business interests, I am here all day; call anyone you want,” lawmaker Kërçeli added.

Mustafa responded to Kërçeli, saying that the Basic Court had rejected the claim that the deputy chair was in a conflict of interest.

Mustafa: Basic Court rejected claim of conflict of interest

“The claim of a conflict of interest was rejected by the Basic Court, and that chair cannot arbitrarily decide when a meeting is called and when it is not. If there is a conflict of interest, it is the relevant bodies that decide,” he stressed.

Following the discussions and disagreements, the committee members agreed that Neime Binaku-Isufi should be invited again next week. She will be asked to report to the Economy Committee on the situation and functioning of the Competition Authority.