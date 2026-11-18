Wesslau: Kosovo-Serbia dialogue must resume, but the EU will not immediately demand recognition of Kosovo

Judicial reform, the fight against corruption and improving media freedom will be at the center of the European Union’s attention as it deals with Serbia’s new government. Belgrade is then expected to return to dialogue with Kosovo and show a willingness to cooperate, said Frederic Wesslau, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

In an interview with Radio Free Europe (RFE), Wesslau described the Student List’s victory in Serbia’s parliamentary elections as a historic event and an opportunity to change the country’s course after 14 years under the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS).

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He noted that the new majority’s main challenge goes beyond taking power: fulfilling its commitments and carrying out the reforms demanded by Serbian society will be crucial.

According to Wesslau, Brussels will give the new majority time to consolidate its position and establish the institutions, but it expects the next cabinet to take concrete steps to strengthen the rule of law, fight corruption and reform the security sector.

Wesslau said these goals are areas where the interests of the Student List and the European Union align. He added that Brussels is ready to help the new government implement the reforms.

On foreign policy, he said the EU will not immediately ask the new Serbian government either to impose sanctions on Russia or to recognize Kosovo. Wesslau noted, however, that these issues matter to Brussels and to many EU member states.

On relations between Kosovo and Serbia, he said the new government in Belgrade must engage constructively in the EU-mediated process.

Although demands for immediate results regarding Kosovo are not expected, Wesslau cautioned that dialogue will eventually need to resume and both sides will need to take a constructive approach.

He expressed hope that a solution would one day be found in the interests of Serbia, Kosovo and the entire region.

Wesslau also hopes that the change of government in Serbia will improve relations between Belgrade and Sarajevo, which he said would help regional stability.

He has served as an adviser to Joachim Rücker, former head of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK).